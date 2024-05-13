Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IZOZF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

