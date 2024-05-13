Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $59,233.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,698.66 or 0.99976429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00171972 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,651.92 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

