Jill Twedt Sells 1,852 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. The company had a trading volume of 324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,874. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.96. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

