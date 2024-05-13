JMP Securities Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $14.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 18,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,468. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

