John J. Diez Sells 13,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE R traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $125.83. 152,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

