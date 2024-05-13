Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,877 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,302. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

