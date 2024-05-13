Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $248,313. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

