Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

