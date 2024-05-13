Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.61. 703,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,066. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.