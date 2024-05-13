Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,556,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $28,156,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. 445,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,457. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

