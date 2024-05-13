Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $898,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $188.41. 186,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

