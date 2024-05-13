Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.41. 464,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,156. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

