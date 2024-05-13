Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

NYSE:D traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 1,031,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

