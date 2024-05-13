Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.51. 932,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

