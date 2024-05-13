Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 116,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

