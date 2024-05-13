Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Equinix stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $759.25. 155,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $791.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.