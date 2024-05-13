Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after buying an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 125,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,354. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

