JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $36.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TDS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 347,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

