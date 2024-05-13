JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $50.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. 362,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,131. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FMC by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

