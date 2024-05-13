JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.51. 680,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,712,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.