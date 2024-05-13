JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.51. 680,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,712,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

