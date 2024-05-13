Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 729.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Nucor stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 346,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.