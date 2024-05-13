Jump Financial LLC Buys 13,945 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $87.79. 1,297,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

