Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Delek US worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 129.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 830.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 218,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

