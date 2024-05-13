Jump Financial LLC Buys 4,183 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $175.43. 175,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

