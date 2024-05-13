Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,679 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 2.0 %

HSY stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. 997,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.