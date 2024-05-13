Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 489.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $385.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

