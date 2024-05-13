Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

