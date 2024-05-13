Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. 1,626,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,120. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

