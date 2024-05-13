Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,943 shares of company stock worth $4,736,085. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. 264,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,490. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

