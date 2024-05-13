Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 63,249 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

