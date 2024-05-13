Jump Financial LLC Sells 25,088 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 1,065,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,954. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

