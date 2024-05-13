Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,633 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 95,713 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.28. The stock had a trading volume of 334,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,560. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.