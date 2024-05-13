Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Badger Meter by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,733. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

