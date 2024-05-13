Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Burford Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Burford Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,581,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Burford Capital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Burford Capital by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE BUR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.38%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

