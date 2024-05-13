Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.70

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 11413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after buying an additional 68,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

