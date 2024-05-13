KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Underperform Rating from Zelman & Associates

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Zelman & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zelman & Associates’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KBH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

