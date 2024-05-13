Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.10. 2,103,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.