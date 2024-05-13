Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.