Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up about 0.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 250,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

NYSE EQC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,226. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.