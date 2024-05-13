Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

