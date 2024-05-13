Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,253. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.