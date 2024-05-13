Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $18.79 on Monday, hitting $1,633.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,469. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,661.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,502.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,450.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.