Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $7.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

ACRE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 718,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,436. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $366.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.48%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

