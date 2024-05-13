Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 2,927,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,400. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

