Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,859. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

