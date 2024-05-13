KeyCorp Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $64.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

