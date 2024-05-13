Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kirin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Kirin has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

