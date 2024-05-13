KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

