Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,214. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $65,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $8,478,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $5,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

