Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.