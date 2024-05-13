Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.